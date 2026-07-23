Im Hyung-joon Says His First Home, Bought for Around 200 Million Won, Is Now Worth Over 2 Billion Won... "I Look It Up Whenever I Miss It" ('Where Is My Home')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actor Im Hyung-joon reveals that the first home he bought for around 200 million to 300 million won is now worth more than 2 billion won.

On today's broadcast of MBC's 'Where Is My Home' (directed by Jung Da-hi, Nam Yoo-jung, Jang Hyo-jong, and Kim Yoo-jin), the team sets out to find an apartment in central Seoul in the 200 million won range.

In today's episode, as the average sale price of apartments in Seoul has surpassed 1.5 billion won, the team continues its search for a central Seoul apartment in the 200 million won range, following its previous search for apartments in the 300 million won range. Joining the field trip are actor Im Hyung-joon, a surprising Seoul native, Jung Yi-rang, and comedian Kim Sook, who has lived in Seoul for many years.

The three head to Hannam-dong, an area packed with luxury villas and apartments that are recognizable by name alone. Before touring a listing near Hannam Intersection, they also stop by a long-established local dried pollack soup restaurant just a two-minute walk from the property for a food-focused house-hunting trip. Kim Sook and Im Hyung-joon lament selling their first homes, saying the properties they bought for around 200 million to 300 million won are now worth well over 2 billion won. In particular, Im Hyung-joon reportedly brought a touch of melancholy to the set by admitting that he still looks up his former Seoul apartment, which appeared on the MBC variety show 'Tonight, Stay With Me,' whenever he misses it.

They then look for an apartment in the tens-of-billions-won range that offers the same lifestyle as Hannam-dong's signature luxury residential areas. Known as one of Seoul's classic older apartment complexes, the property draws admiration from the cast with its spacious and well-organized layout. Looking at photos from the time when Dankook University was located in Hannam-dong, along with old sales notices, they examine the area's real estate atmosphere at the time. As they read through the sales notice, Im Hyung-joon and Jung Yi-rang reportedly recreated the role of a newlywed couple living in the apartment in the 1970s using a Seoul dialect, sending the set into laughter.

Finally, the show introduces an apartment just one minute from Dongmyo Station, which has recently drawn younger visitors as trends such as 'wakkbu' and 'sulangi' have gained popularity. The site, which inspired the animated series 'The Haunted Apartment' and once appeared as a 'celebrity apartment' on MBC's 'Infinite Challenge,' is a symbolic space designated as a Seoul Future Heritage site. Also known as a filming location for BTS's 'I NEED U' music video, the apartment is expected to capture attention by revealing Korea's first courtyard-style layout, preserving the atmosphere of the past.

MBC's 'Where Is My Home' episode on central Seoul apartments in the 200 million won range airs tonight at 10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.