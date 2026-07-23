Lee Soo-kyung Reveals New Resort-Like Home With 3.8 Million Won Monthly Rent: "The Maintenance Fee Will Be a Reality Check, But I'll Take It"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun Reporter] Actress Lee Soo-kyung has revealed her new resort-like home, which costs 3.8 million won a month in rent.

On the 23rd, a video titled "I Got Lost While Coming to See a House. Touring Soo-kyung's New Home With a Pool and Golf Course" was uploaded to Lee Soo-kyung's channel.

Lee Soo-kyung said, "My lease was about to expire, and the neighborhood has become so popular that I wanted to find a new place. Quite a few of my acquaintances live here. There are many things we can do together, and since I know people here, I feel safer. I can also ask for help when I need it, so I decided to move here."

As she prepared to move into an officetel inside a massive mixed-use complex, she said, "The upper floors are officetels and the lower floors are commercial facilities, so everything can be handled in one place without even going outside," expressing satisfaction.

That day, Lee Soo-kyung introduced the residents-only amenities, including a meeting room, an unmanned convenience store, and a shared kitchen. She laughed and said, "If you apply, you can get breakfast and lunch service. It's perfect for a homebody like me."

She also showed off a variety of community facilities, including a park inside the building, a fitness club with a Han River view, a swimming pool, an infinity pool, and a luxury golf practice range. Lee Soo-kyung said, "The maintenance fee will be a reality check, but I'll work hard and make it worth it."

She later revealed the inside of her new home as well. The house, which has a living room, kitchen, dining room that also serves as a study, a bedroom, and even a spacious terrace, was still only partially moved into because she had not relocated yet, but its clean interior drew attention.

With her move scheduled for December, she said, "It's much smaller than my previous home, but since there are so many amenities, I think I can live just fine with a minimalist lifestyle."

Lee Soo-kyung especially pointed to the large terrace as the reason she chose the home. She explained, "There are only two units like this. It was the space I fell in love with most. I thought that if I decorated it nicely and used it well, it could become a hideout where I could watch movies later and hang out with people, so that's why I came here."

When the production team said, "It doesn't feel like Seoul; it feels like a resort," Lee Soo-kyung smiled and said, "I actually prefer a view with mountains. I think this is the perfect place for me."

She added, "I moved in on a two-year lease. The deposit is cheaper than I expected. It was 50 million won at the beginning because it was an early stage, but now it has gone up a lot. The monthly rent is 3.8 million won, but I think it's worth accepting at this level."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.