Go Eun-ah and Mir's Nephew Revealed to Be the Third Prince in 'East Palace'... "Appeared in a Minor Role as an Extra"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Jo Hajin, the nephew of actor Go Eun-ah and Mir of MBLAQ, shared his thoughts on appearing in the Netflix series "East Palace."

On the 22nd, Jo Hajin posted photos from the set of the Netflix original series "East Palace" on his social media account, along with a message about his appearance.

He expressed his gratitude, saying, "I appeared in a minor role as an extra, but I learned a lot on set, had a great experience, and felt very comfortable because everyone took such good care of me."

He added, "Thank you for taking photos of me too. Fighting, Netflix 'East Palace,'" showing his affection for the project.

In the photos released with the post, Jo Hajin is seen posing in front of the waiting room while dressed as the third prince of the late king in the drama. The waiting room sign reading, "Actor Jo Hajin, role of the third prince in 'East Palace,'" also drew attention.

Jo Hajin also shared a photo of himself warmly linking arms with actor Jang Young-nam, highlighting the friendly atmosphere on set.

Go Eun-ah showed her support for her nephew's new challenge by liking the post.

Jo Hajin is the son of Bang Hyoseon, Go Eun-ah's older sister and Mir's older sister, and made his acting debut last year by appearing in KBS 1TV's "Good Luck!"

Meanwhile, Go Eun-ah and Mir's family is currently receiving much love through their YouTube channel, "Bangga Family."

In June last year, they also drew attention by releasing a reaction video titled, "Bangga Family Reacts to Their High School Nephew's First Drama Debut."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.