"Only BTS and CORTIS": The meaning behind the record-breaking milestone as GREENGREEN tops 3 million copies

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] It is a "young creator crew syndrome."

CORTIS' second mini album, "GREENGREEN," recorded cumulative sales of more than 3,099,000 copies on the latest weekly album chart released by Circle Chart on the 23rd, covering the period from the 12th to the 18th. The result underscores CORTIS' explosive growth.

The debut mini album, "Color Outside the Lines," posted first-week sales of 436,367 copies. But "GREENGREEN" sold about 1.2 million copies on its release day alone on May 4, according to Hanteo Chart, immediately becoming a million-seller. It then surpassed 2 million copies within four days. Its final first-week tally reached 2,313,291 copies, more than five times the debut album's figure. Since then, "GREENGREEN" has continued to sell steadily for 11 weeks and has surpassed 3 million cumulative copies. That shows this is not a one-off event, but evidence that the fandom continues to grow.

CORTIS is now widely recognized as an artist beyond rookie status.

So far this year, the only domestic albums to surpass 3 million sales are BTS' fifth studio album, "Arirang," and "GREENGREEN." It is remarkable that a rookie just 11 months after debut has written such a milestone with only two albums, "Color Outside the Lines" and "GREENGREEN," which together have surpassed 5.25 million cumulative sales, following BTS, who are hailed as "world stars."

Their global popularity remains strong. On the Billboard 200 dated May 23, "GREENGREEN" ranked No. 3. That is the group's highest chart position to date and the only top-three result among boy groups that debuted in the past five years. The album has also stayed on the chart for 10 consecutive weeks, proving its long run. In addition, it surpassed 300 million cumulative streams on Spotify as of the 20th, confirming its strong mainstream recognition in overseas markets.

CORTIS plans to show its global reach even further. From August 4 to 16 local time, the group will continue its North America Tour, "Put Your Phone Down," in six cities including Toronto, Canada, and San Francisco, United States. It will also take the stage at Lollapalooza Chicago, one of the major music festivals in the United States, on the 31st and August 1. CORTIS is the only K-pop boy group participating in this year's festival.

"Lollapalooza," along with "Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival," is regarded as one of the oldest and most influential major music festivals in the United States. Only globally recognized artists who are respected for both popularity and musicality can make the lineup. For CORTIS, appearing on this stage will be a moment that proves the group has won recognition not only from its core fandom but also from local fans, and has entered the center of the North American record market. Moreover, being the only K-pop boy group invited this year means the local music market has officially recognized CORTIS as a next-generation leader set to drive K-pop forward.

Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.