WOODZ to Build His Acting Filmography, Makes Commercial Film Debut with Lee Byung-hun, Go Youn-jung and Lee Do-hyun in 'Nambeol'

Sportschosun reporter Jiyoung Cho reported that the martial arts action film 'Nambeol' (directed by Lee Mo-gae and produced by Hive Media Corp.) has announced the casting of singer and actor Jo Seung-yeon, also known as WOODZ.

'Nambeol' drew early attention by first announcing the casting of trusted actor Lee Byung-hun, followed by rising stars Go Youn-jung and Lee Do-hyun. With Jo Seung-yeon, a leading figure in the K-icon scene, joining the project, the film is expected to gain fresh momentum.

Jo Seung-yeon plays First-Name, an archer with near-perfect accuracy. He is a man who sets out to subdue the dangerous Tsushima Island in order to support the family left behind in his hometown. With a strong sense of responsibility toward his family and comrades, First-Name is expected to add emotional depth to the film through his desperate resolve to protect everyone on the harsh battlefield. Having built his reputation as an artist with a commanding presence on stage, Jo Seung-yeon is opening a new chapter as an actor through 'Nambeol.' Attention is now on the fresh energy and nuanced performance he will bring to the screen through this wide-ranging project.

'Nambeol' is drawing major attention as the first directorial work of cinematographer Lee Mo-gae, who has delivered distinctive visuals in major films such as '12.12: The Day,' 'Exhuma,' 'Hunt,' 'opposition parties' and 'Emergency Declaration.' He has earned recognition for his outstanding visual sensibility, winning the Cinematography and Lighting Award at the 43rd and 37th Blue Dragon Film Awards, the Cinematography Award at the 31st and 29th Blue Dragon Film Awards, and the Art Award in the film category at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards. In this film, he is expected to showcase his directing skills by combining an epic narrative with powerful action and striking visuals.

'Nambeol' tells the story of nine warriors in the early Joseon Dynasty, each with different abilities and social ranks, who head to Tsushima Island to rescue captives abducted by Japanese pirates. Lee Byung-hun stars in the film, which also marks the directorial debut of Lee Mo-gae, the cinematographer behind 'Emergency Declaration,' 'Hunt,' '12.12: The Day' and 'Exhuma.' Filming is scheduled to begin in the second half of this year.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.