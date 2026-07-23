Lee Dong-wook: "I Didn't Have Season 2 in Mind During Season 1, But I Hope People Feel It Was Worth the Wait" ('The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2')

Photo = King Kong by Starship

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Actor Lee Dong-wook, 45, said, "I didn't have Season 2 in mind when we made Season 1, but it didn't feel unfamiliar."

Lee Dong-wook plays Jeong Jin-man, a former Babylon mercenary and the founder of Murthehelp, the shopping mall for killers, in the Disney+ original series 'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2' (written by Hojin Ji and Kwon Lee, directed by Kwon Lee). He met with Sportschosun in Sinsa-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 23rd and spoke about returning with 'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2.'

Lee said, "Season 1 received so much love that I am very happy we were able to make Season 2. Personally, I like the character of Jeong Jin-man and the characters in the 'A Shop for Killers' series. It was a work and a character that felt fresh, and I am glad I got to do it once more. It felt new that I am the lead, yet I am not on screen that much. Also, isn't the world of killers so unique and interesting? I think it felt even fresher because it is a character I have never played before."

He also reflected on returning with Season 2 after two years, saying, "When we started Season 1, we honestly were not thinking about Season 2. But not long after Season 1 was released, people inside the company began talking about Season 2, so the two-year gap did not feel that unfamiliar. Since we were not preparing something completely new for Season 2 and were instead continuing the story from Season 1, we tried hard to make the most of that connection. First of all, I thought it could not be less fun than Season 1, so I imagine the director and writer had a hard time. I want to see viewers say, 'It was worth the wait' and 'It's fun as always.'"

'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2' is a stylish action series in which Jian, who has completed a brutal handover and become the mall's new head, launches a full-scale counterattack with the resurrected Jin-man against Babylon Global. Lee Dong-wook, Kim Hye-jun, Jo Han-sun, Geum Hae-na, Kim Min, Jung Yoon-ha, Hyunri, Masaki Okada, and Lee Tae-young appear in the series. Hojin Ji, who wrote the previous season, handled the script, and Kwon Lee directed. The show began with episodes 1 and 2 on the 22nd and will meet viewers every Wednesday with two new episodes, for a total of eight.

Jiyoung Cho, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.