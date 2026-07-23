23 Years After Losing Her Son, Park Won-sook Says She Is "So Jealous" of Im Hyun-sik Being Cared for by His Daughters

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actor Park Won-sook said she was jealous of Im Hyun-sik, who is being cared for by his daughters.

On the 23rd, a video titled "The End of Park Won-sook and Im Hyun-sik’s House Tour Is a Trip to the Hospital!?" was released on Park Won-sook’s channel.

That day, Park Won-sook looked around Im Hyun-sik’s house and vegetable garden on his 1,000-pyeong property and worried, saying, "It’s so hard. Even pulling weeds is hard." She then offered heartfelt advice, saying, "I can’t stand seeing land left unused. Are you putting your life on the line for farming here? Stop it."

She also praised him, saying, "I think Im Hyun-sik has lived a really good life. Even at this age, not just materially but by enjoying what he loves, he raised his children well. Looking back, he was truly a wonderful father, husband, actor, and man." She added, "I’m so grateful to be alive today, take flower photos, and enjoy this moment."

However, Im Hyun-sik misunderstood her comment as an invitation to go flower viewing, and as their conversation kept going off track, Park Won-sook asked, "Have you ever been to an ear, nose, and throat clinic? Have you never gone? Could your ears be completely blocked with earwax?" She then urged him again, saying, "If you keep digging it out yourself, you’ll just keep pushing it in with cotton swabs. Go to an ENT clinic. Call me after you go."

In response, Im Hyun-sik said, "I think it’s just a sign of getting old. Other people say that too." But Park Won-sook laughed and said, "Contact me after you visit the ENT clinic. The conversation isn’t moving forward, and it keeps going back and forth."

Even after that, Im Hyun-sik still seemed not to understand "ENT" properly and brought up dentistry and urology instead. Park Won-sook shouted, "I’m telling you to go to the ear hospital." When he said he might need new glasses, she repeated her advice, saying, "You go to an eye clinic when you can’t see, but you don’t go for your ears because you just assume it’s old age and you can’t hear. Go to an ENT clinic."

Im Hyun-sik admitted, "I have hearing aids, but I don’t want to use them." He went on to say, "Take me to the hospital once and see how good we would look together. They only tell me to go to the hospital. My daughters are the same. They just say, 'Dad, go to the hospital.' I’m tired of hearing that I should go to the hospital."

After hearing that, Park Won-sook smiled bitterly and said, "How nice must it be to have daughters who say those things to you? I’m so jealous of that too." She added, "At least it’s a relief that he has a manager who tells him to go to the hospital."

Meanwhile, Park Won-sook lost her only son in a car accident in 2003.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.