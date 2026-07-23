Tak Jae-hoon Brings Up His Swimsuit Model Days... Lee Seung-cheol Says His Dance Walk Was "Sexy" ('Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Tak Jae-hoon will bring up his own embarrassing past as a former swimsuit model who once walked the runway.

The episode of Channel A's 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2,' airing at 9 p.m. on Friday the 24th, will show Kim Sung-soo and Park So-yoon, known as the 'Sungso couple,' being chosen as models for Park Sul-nyeo's charity fashion show and taking on a joint runway challenge in wedding-style attire.

At the charity fashion show, Kim Sung-soo stays relaxed like a veteran model, while Park So-yoon, who is appearing on a fashion show stage for the first time, remains visibly nervous. Kim Sung-soo looks after her throughout the event and kindly teaches her runway poses, creating a warm atmosphere. Watching them, model Song Hae-na from the studio mentor team and special instructor Lee Hyun-yi share their own runway tips.

Then principal Lee Seung-cheol turns to Tak Jae-hoon and says, "Isn't Tak Jae-hoon a senior in the modeling world? He must have had runway experience." Tak Jae-hoon replies, "I once walked the runway as a swimsuit model," and adds, "It wasn't just walking. I did a 'dance walk.' I walked the runway while dancing," before perfectly recreating his pose and walk from that time. Seeing this, Lee Seung-cheol recoils and says, "Oh, that's sexy!" making everyone burst into laughter.

Amid the hilarious back-and-forth, Kim Sung-soo walks around the fashion show waiting room and politely greets acquaintances. In the middle of it all, he happily reunites with broadcaster Hyun Young, who was once close to him as an older sister and younger brother during his modeling days. After greeting Park So-yoon, Hyun Young emphasizes, "I've known Sung-soo oppa since my early 20s, and he's truly a great person. He's like a real-life Vectorman." She then surprises everyone by revealing an untold story from Kim Sung-soo's modeling days. Hyun Young says, "Even now, when we meet among ourselves, we still talk about that story. Sung-soo oppa is really a wonderful man!" Her praise for the 'real-life Vectorman' Kim Sung-soo raises curiosity about the full story behind the compliment that impressed everyone.

Viewers can catch Kim Sung-soo and Park So-yoon's joint runway at the charity fashion show, along with the fashion show waiting room where support for marriage pours in from Kim Sung-soo's acquaintances, including Lee Seung-yeon, Lee Tae-ran, Park Hae-mi, and Yoon Jung-soo, on Channel A's 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2' at 9 p.m. on Friday the 24th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.