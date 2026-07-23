As the rainy season and heat wave drive people indoors, malls expand a range of hands-on experiences for 'mall-cation' visitors

◇'Viva Riviera' event. Photo courtesy of Hyundai Department Store.

As heavy rain and scorching heat have continued recently, more people are enjoying a 'mall-cation'—a blend of mall and vacation—where they can shop, rest and spend leisure time indoors. Family outings during the school break are also on the rise.

Hyundai Department Store is currently running its summer-themed event, 'VIVA RIVIERA,' at major stores including The Hyundai Seoul and its Apgujeong main branch through August 20, with the French Riviera, one of Europe's best-known resort destinations, as the concept. The Riviera refers to the Mediterranean coastal region stretching from France to Italy, and Southern France, located along the Riviera, is famous for its mild climate and beautiful scenery where flowers and the sea come together. Reflecting the growing number of 'mall-cation' visitors who are choosing department stores and shopping malls over overseas travel amid the strong won, Hyundai Department Store has strengthened its lineup of French products and hands-on content.

IFC Mall will hold the 'Newtro Game Festival' on the L3 floor North Atrium from July 24 to August 15. The Newtro Game Festival is a signature event at IFC Mall that has drawn a broad response from office workers, families and weekend visitors alike. On weekdays, it serves as an entertainment space where office workers and shoppers can stop by during lunch to play games. On weekends, it has become a popular urban leisure spot for families and day-trippers. This year, the mall has recreated the atmosphere of a classic arcade so visitors can experience nostalgic games firsthand. The venue will feature retro arcade machines such as Tetris, Bubble Bobble and Street Fighter, along with interactive games including Pump, Initial D and Let's Go Island. The event is designed as a space where parents can relive familiar arcade culture while children enjoy a different kind of retro gaming, bringing generations together in one place.

◇6th Balloon Festival. Photo courtesy of Starfield.

Starfield will host the 6th Balloon Festival with globally popular characters. Visitors can meet the Teletubbies, which awaken the childhood memories of those born in the 1990s with Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po, as well as Peanuts, beloved for 75 years for the warm friendship of Snoopy and Charlie Brown. This year's Balloon Festival will begin at Starfield Goyang from July 16 to July 28, followed by Starfield Hanam from July 30 to August 11 and Starfield Anseong from August 13 to August 25.

Starfield has also prepared a special exhibition for car and motorsports fans. At Starfield Hanam, a special display featuring Genesis' luxury high-performance vehicles will run from July 17 to August 17.

Kim Sohyeong, reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.