V's First Global Campaign, 'My Favorite Jinro,' to Unveil Main Film on the 23rd

◇ Main campaign image for Jinro's global campaign, My Favorite Jinro, featuring V. Photo courtesy of HiteJinro

HiteJinro, which earlier this month named BTS member V as ambassador for its integrated soju export brand Jinro, will launch the global campaign "My Favorite Jinro" with V. Starting with the release of the main commercial on the 23rd, the company plans to roll out a range of marketing activities, including digital content, consumer participation events, and offline promotions.

The main commercial captures V's signature charisma and witty charm with polished visuals. In the story, V is invited to a party but mistakes the venue, leading to a twist in which everyone at both parties ends up enjoying Jinro with him. Through this, the ad conveys Jinro's youthful and stylish brand image, along with the message that it is a brand that connects people and creates special moments.

The video also includes elements that symbolize Jinro's global expansion strategy. Room 306, shown in the commercial, represents the three regular soju products and six flavored soju products currently sold in global markets, while Room 307 symbolically reflects the plan to expand the flavored soju lineup to seven or more varieties.

Hwang Jeong-ho, executive vice president of HiteJinro's overseas business division, said, "This 'My Favorite Jinro' campaign is our first global campaign to introduce the Jinro brand more familiarly to consumers around the world with global ambassador V." He added, "We will continue to expand our influence in overseas mainstream liquor markets, broaden our touchpoints with consumers, and further strengthen our competitiveness as a leading global soju brand."

HiteJinro expects V to naturally embody the youthful and trendy sensibility that the Jinro brand pursues, and believes his strong affinity with the brand and sense of authenticity will help build a deeper connection with consumers.

Kim So-hyeong reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.