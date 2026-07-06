Lotte World’s Immersive Experience Platform DEEP to Host Offline Exhibition for 'Honkai: Star Rail'

Lotte World is stepping up efforts to expand its competitiveness in experiential content. According to Lotte World on the 6th, the immersive experience platform 'Immersive Platform DEEP' will host HoYoverse's galaxy fantasy RPG 'Honkai: Star Rail' exhibition, 'A Memoir Walking Between the Stars,' from July 17 to August 31. It is an immersive exhibition based on the 'Honkai: Star Rail' IP. Tickets can be reserved through Melon Ticket, and on-site purchases will also be available.

'Honkai: Star Rail' is a subculture game in which players become the 'Trailblazer' and continue their journey of exploration aboard the Astral Express, encountering various planets and civilizations. With its expansive universe, immersive storytelling, and high-quality production, it quickly built a global fandom and became a popular IP that ranked near the top of app market revenue charts worldwide soon after launch. 'Honkai: Star Rail - A Memoir Walking Between the Stars' brings together immersive media videos, interactive spaces, and character-specific blueprints across a venue of about 1,488 square meters. Lotte World said visitors will be able to look back on the past three years of the 'Trailblazer's' journey and the stories within it, while also experiencing the current map, 'Ideal Paradise,' in a special way. At the Lotte World Ice Garden near DEEP, a 'Fan Creation Zone' featuring works made by 'Honkai: Star Rail' fans will also be operated. Visitors can view a variety of free exhibits, including illustrations and figurines created by fans.

Lotte World said, "We plan to continue presenting unique content at DEEP that fully leverages the strengths of an immersive experience platform."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com