NARS Opens Pop-up Store to Celebrate Launch of 'INSATIABLE LIQUID BLUSH'

NARS opened a pop-up store at Musinsa Megastore Seongsu on July 11 to celebrate the launch of its 'INSATIABLE LIQUID BLUSH.'

The pop-up was designed to let visitors experience the new 'INSATIABLE LIQUID BLUSH' firsthand. It reimagines NARS' iconic and legendary blush in a liquid formula, while offering an offline experience of the brand's signature makeup artistry. In addition to product testing, the event features a range of interactive content and special purchase benefits, promising a rich brand experience for visitors.

At the 'Liquid Color Play' zone, visitors can enjoy a game that lets them choose colors that match their preferences through a touchscreen kiosk. In the 'Liquid Blush Discovery Zone,' they can freely test a variety of shades and capture the products in a stylish way, while the photo zone offers a chance to take four-cut photos that reflect the brand's mood.

Visitors who complete all three missions will also be entered into a lucky draw event. The site will additionally offer professional touch-up makeup services by NARS makeup artists. Those who take part in the artistry service can receive one-on-one personalized consultations and get recommendations for the 'INSATIABLE LIQUID BLUSH' shade that best suits them, while experiencing NARS' dewy cheek makeup look firsthand.

In particular, this pop-up will showcase exclusive Musinsa-only shades, 'Orgasm Fantasy' and 'Itsy Bitsy,' along with a variety of purchase promotions during the event period. Customers who buy 'INSATIABLE LIQUID BLUSH' will receive a puff, while offline shoppers will get a mini zipper pouch with the purchase of one product and a full-size Afterglow Lip Oil with the purchase of two or more products.

Meanwhile, the pop-up store celebrating the launch of NARS' 'INSATIABLE LIQUID BLUSH' will run through the 24th on the first floor of Musinsa Megastore Seongsu, 324-2 Seongsu-dong 2(i)-ga, Seongdong-gu, Seoul. Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., the pop-up offers product sales, hands-on programs and events. The mission program is available until 8 p.m. to ensure smooth operations. Reporter Jeon Sang-hee, nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.