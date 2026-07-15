Ananti Selected as Operator of K-New Deal Academy, Offers Service Experience Design Training

Ananti is launching efforts to train practical talent for the hotel and tourism sector.

On the 15th, Ananti said it had been selected as an operating institution for the K-New Deal Academy project run by the Ministry of Employment and Labor (MOEL). The K-New Deal Academy is a youth vocational training program in which companies design and run their own courses to match demand in the industrial field. To ensure the success of the program, Ananti has launched a "Hospitality Service Experience Design" course that combines hands-on service know-how in the hotel and tourism sector with job placement support. The program is open to unemployed young people aged 15 to 34. Applicants do not need to be majors if they are interested in hotel, tourism and service design. Applications will be accepted from July 20 to August 10, and a total of 50 participants will be selected for classes starting on August 24. Final selections will be made after document screening and interviews with Ananti employees, and the program will be based in Busan to help local young people enter the workforce. Those selected will receive systematic training from Ananti. The curriculum includes hotel and MICE duties and brand strategy, service design thinking, customer experience-based project planning, SNS marketing content production and practical use of generative AI. Participants will also experience the industry through field visits to Village de Ananti and a three-day site tour, while job-readiness programs such as business etiquette and mock interviews will also be offered.

Ananti said it will give top priority to job placement opportunities through its recruitment platform for outstanding graduates of the program, while also supporting ongoing employment monitoring in connection with the job support network of the Busan Design Promotion Agency.

An Ananti official said, "We will actively support young people so they can grow into key talent in the hotel and tourism industry through a practical, hands-on curriculum."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.