Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong Announces Patient Experience Slogan, "HEALing Deeply, CARing Widely"

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong, led by hospital director Lee Hyeong-rae, has announced "HEALing Deeply, CARing Widely" as its 2026 patient experience slogan and has begun full-scale efforts to spread a patient-centered medical culture. On the 8th, the hospital held a slogan unveiling ceremony and a patient experience evaluation kick-off event at Chawoo Hall in the annex auditorium. All staff members shared the importance of improving patient experience and pledged to build a patient-centered medical culture.

The 2026 patient experience slogan, "HEALing Deeply, CARing Widely," is the English expression of the hospital's 20th anniversary motto, "Deep Healing, Broad Care." It reflects the idea of deeply healing and broadly caring in every moment of contact with patients. Centered on this slogan, the hospital plans to have all staff members put the values of "HEAL" and "CARE" into practice for patients.

The event began with an opening video for the slogan, followed by an introduction to the 2026 patient experience slogan, the unveiling of a newly produced comfort-and-empathy song, a presentation on key strategies for the patient experience evaluation, a celebratory performance, and a slogan chant. In particular, the hospital introduced a brighter and more upbeat version of the comfort-and-empathy song, which is broadcast inside the hospital every day at 5 p.m. It said the new version was meant to spread a culture in which patients and staff comfort and empathize with one another.

Choi Cheon-woong, head of communications, then presented the importance of the patient experience evaluation and the hospital's response strategy. He stressed that improving patient experience is an essential task for entering the ranks of tertiary hospitals and raising the quality of care. He also called on all staff members to unite their capabilities so the hospital can leap forward as a patient-centered institution. He added that every touchpoint a patient experiences at the hospital becomes part of the evaluation, so all departments must work closely together and respond sincerely to each patient.

The event also featured a surprise performance of "Rumors of Kyung Hee," performed by team leaders, section heads, and medical staff. The participants lifted the mood with a lively stage that expressed their commitment to improving patient experience. At the end, everyone in attendance held slogan placards and chanted, "Deep Healing, HEALing Deeply" and "Broad Care, CARing Widely," declaring the start of slogan implementation and the full-scale launch of the 2026 patient experience evaluation.

Hospital director Lee Hyeong-rae said, "Deep healing and broad care for patients are not the role of only some employees or specific departments. They are a promise that all staff members must carry out together." He added, "Let this slogan unveiling be the starting point for all staff to join forces with one heart and take another step forward as a hospital that patients trust and are satisfied with."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.