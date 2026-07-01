Lee Eunji on 'Better Late Than Single Season 2': "There’s an unwritten rule that dating shows are more fun in season 2"

A production presentation for Netflix’s variety show Better Late Than Single Season 2 was held on July 1 at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo. Lee Eunji poses for photos. Mapo = Song Jeong-heon, / 2026.07.01/

[Sportschosun | Jo Ji-young] Lee Eunji expressed confidence in Better Late Than Single Season 2.

On the morning of July 1, a production presentation for Netflix’s variety show Better Late Than Single Season 2, hereafter referred to as Better Late Than Single Season 2, was held at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo District, Seoul. Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Lee Eunji and Car, the Garden, who appear as the "Somemakers," as well as producers Kim No-eun and Won Seung-jae, attended the event.

Lee Eunji joked, "There’s an unwritten rule that dating shows are the most entertaining in season 2. After filming, I felt this season turned out even more fun and more sincere than season 1. If you’re an entertainer, shouldn’t you do your best on a popular show? So I gave it my all again this time."

Better Late Than Single Season 2 follows the first attempts at love by lifelong singles with zero dating experience but sky-high expectations. It is a makeover dating reality show that invites empathy and unsolicited advice. Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Car, the Garden and Lee Eunji return as Somemakers from the first season. The show will be released on Netflix on July 7.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com