Yoo Jae-suk and Lee Hyori Recreate Their Two-Shot from 20 Years Ago, Showing Their Unchanged 'National Sibling' Chemistry (Happy Together)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk and singer Lee Hyori once again showed their signature 'national sibling' chemistry, crossing 20 years of time.

On the 29th, KBS 2TV's 'Happy Together' released a short video on its official social media account, along with the caption, "Yoo Jae-suk and Lee Hyori bring back the 'Happy Together Friends' pose after 20 years."

The video showed Yoo Jae-suk and Lee Hyori, who had drawn attention and earned the nickname 'national siblings' through their many memorable moments on 'Happy Together,' sharing the same frame for the first time in a long while. They recreated their old pose exactly as it was 20 years ago, bringing back fond memories.

They smiled brightly with their shoulders leaning against each other, then held hands and made finger-heart gestures. Even after all these years, they still showed effortless chemistry and a cheerful atmosphere, proving that their 'national sibling' bond remains unchanged.

What stood out most was how youthful they still looked despite the passage of time. Even after 20 years, their ageless visuals, natural presence, and enduring star power drew admiration. As the two beloved figures appeared on screen together again, fans also responded enthusiastically and were swept up in nostalgia.

Meanwhile, KBS's new variety show 'Happy Together: Glad Not to Be Alone,' which premieres on July 10 at 8:30 p.m., is a storytelling music audition program in which Yoo Jae-suk listens to people, Jang Hang-jun listens to stories, and Yoon Jong-shin listens to music as they explore the narratives and harmonies of various 'life teammates.' It marks the return of 'Happy Together' after six years, following its run from 2001 to 2020, during which it stood as a cornerstone of KBS variety shows for 20 years. Lee Hyori will join the first episode as a special MC, opening the show alongside the three MCs with horn-rimmed glasses, Yoo Jae-suk, Jang Hang-jun, and Yoon Jong-shin. Since Lee Hyori previously served as the first female MC of 'Happy Together,' her participation as the first special MC of the revived show carries special meaning.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com