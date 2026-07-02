Kim Jong-kook Takes a Swipe at Yoon Jong-shin: "I Thought He Was Joking. He Gave Me a Song With a Five-Minute Intro" ('Problem Child in House')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Singer Kim Jong-kook expressed his disappointment toward singer Yoon Jong-shin.

The KBS2 show "Problem Child in House," airing on the 3rd, will feature the second part of the story with longtime friends Yoon Jong-shin and Jang Hang-jun, who are the same age.

That day, Yoon Jong-shin looks back on his music career, which includes some 600 songs released since his debut. He also shows off his status as a hitmaker by revealing that "Like It" ranks No. 1 in royalties. Just as the studio is filled with admiration for Yoon Jong-shin's treasured hits, Kim Jong-kook's blunt remark instantly changes the mood.

Kim Jong-kook vents long-held frustration, saying, "He gave everyone else great songs, but when I asked him for one, he gave me a song with a five-minute intro. I thought, is this guy joking?" Yoon Jong-shin quickly tries to explain, saying, "I heard Kim Jong-kook sing 'One Man,' and his voice was so good that I really wanted to give him a song." But Kim Jong-kook immediately corrects him, saying, "It wasn't 'One Man,' it was 'One Woman,'" sending the set into laughter.

Song Eun-i also joins in. After Yoon Jong-shin warmly says he wants to spend the rest of his life giving songs to people he likes and sends a love call to Song Eun-i, she shuts him down at once, saying, "I don't want to receive one." Caught off guard by her response, Yoon Jong-shin then goes as far as to suggest a custom song for Hong Jin-kyung, leaving everyone around him in stitches.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com