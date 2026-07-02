BABYMONSTER Teases 'I Like It' with Refreshing Visuals

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] BABYMONSTER has previewed a refreshing summer song.

On the 2nd, YG Entertainment released the music video teaser for 'I Like It,' a track from BABYMONSTER's third mini album, on its official blog.

The video shows the members radiating upbeat energy against the backdrop of a gas station filled with foam and soap bubbles. It also captures them relaxing on a yacht over the blue sea. BABYMONSTER showcased a more polished visual with a range of styles, including white tops and denim, as well as dresses and one-piece outfits.

'I Like It' is a dance track highlighted by a country-style guitar riff, and it playfully captures the excitement of young love. The music video will be released at midnight on the 6th.

BABYMONSTER held concerts in Seoul from the 26th to the 28th of last month, kicking off their second world tour, 'Chum.' They will begin the Japan leg in Kobe City on the 8th and 9th.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com