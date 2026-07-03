At the "I Live Alone" Retreat... Jun Hyun-moo vs. Kian84 vs. Code Kunst, Teams With Completely Different Vibes

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Jun Hyun-moo, Kian84 and Code Kunst will lead their respective teams at the "I Live Alone" retreat.

On MBC's "I Live Alone," which airs today (the 3rd), the scene from the "1st Rainbow Summer Retreat," featuring all of the Rainbow Club Members, will be revealed.

In the released photos, the Rainbow Club Members are seen drawing lots at random and forming teams led by "pink" Jun Hyun-moo, "green" Kian84 and "black" Code Kunst. First, the "Pink Team" brings together Jun Hyun-moo, Kim Dae-ho, Joy and Park Gyeong-hye, creating a fresh and lively chemistry. Joy and Park Gyeong-hye suggest a team name and cheer that perfectly match Jun Hyun-moo's taste as "Moolincess," while Kim Dae-ho is also seen getting just as invested as "Moolincess" Jun Hyun-moo, drawing laughter.

The "Green Team" consists of Kian84, Choi Min-ho, Park Ji-hyun and Seo Bum-june. Kian84 uses AI to create an epic tale filled with narrative and romance. They even come up with nicknames such as "Signal84-Forward Min-ho-Navi Ji-hyun-Engine Bum-june," and Kim Shin-young makes a surprise appearance as a hidden member, adding to the team's romantic storyline. Interest is rising in what kind of story their already complete narrative will tell with Kim Shin-young's addition.

Finally, the "Black Team" is made up of Code Kunst, Koo Sung-hwan, Bae Na-ra and Lee Seon-min, raising expectations for a showdown between "strength and bones." Before deciding on a team name and cheer, Koo Sung-hwan and Lee Seon-min are expected to get fully absorbed in an arm-wrestling match, bringing plenty of laughs. Viewers are curious to see what team name and cheer will represent their powerful combination of strength and physique.

The 1st Rainbow Summer Retreat, led by Jun Hyun-moo, Kian84 and Code Kunst and promising endless chemistry, will air on MBC's "I Live Alone" tonight at 11 p.m.