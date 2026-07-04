Hwang Jung-min Draws the Line on Appearing in "Punghyanggo": "I’m Never Going Again, It’s Too Hard" ('Pinggyego')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Hwang Jung-min drew the line on appearing in "Punghyanggo" on "Pinggyego."

On the YouTube show "Pinggyego" on the 4th, actors Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, and Jung Ho-yeon appeared.

Hwang Jung-min asked Yoo Jae-suk, "Aren’t you going to "Punghyanggo" again?" Yoo replied, "We have to go. You have to go with me, hyung." But Hwang said, "When would I ever go?" and added, "It was fun watching Seongmin go. I decided I’d never go again. Watching it is so much fun. Going there is just too hard," drawing a clear line.

Zo In-sung said, "When you go through immigration, don’t you need a destination or a hotel? Even in Cannes, people heard about it. They said hyung got stopped at immigration." Yoo Jae-suk explained that when he entered Austria, immigration took a long time because he could not properly state the hotel name. Yoo said, "I wasn’t stopped. There was no separate arrival card, so they asked at immigration, 'Where are you staying?' Since I hadn’t decided in advance, I completely forgot the name. Then the situation suddenly changed, and they started asking, 'Did you bring money?' and 'Are you going shopping?' In the end, it went well. If not, I might have been detained."

Laughing at that, Hwang Jung-min said, "Now "Punghyanggo" needs to evolve too. We should go with every app installed." Yoo Jae-suk objected, saying, "If you install apps, it’s not Punghyanggo." Hwang then said, "Take In-sung with you. In-sung speaks English well," but Zo In-sung made everyone laugh by replying, "No. When I go abroad, I’m the quiet, irritated type."

wjlee@sportschosun.com