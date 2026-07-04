Is Kim Gu-ra About to Gain a Daughter-in-Law? Geuri and His Girlfriend Share an Affectionate Hug on a Honeymoon Trip to Jeju Island

[Sportschosun Park Ara-reum] Photos of rapper Geuri on a trip to Jeju Island with his girlfriend have been released.

Geuri's non-celebrity girlfriend posted several photos from the Jeju trip on her personal account on the 3rd.

She also shared memories from the trip, writing, "Jeju Island already feels so nostalgic. We got way too tanned. It was hard to erase people. Pretty hip, right?"

The released photos show the two enjoying a date against the backdrop of Jeju's sea and natural scenery. Their affectionate mood stood out as they smiled at each other and embraced naturally. In particular, Geuri was also caught gently stroking his girlfriend's hair, drawing attention.

Geuri has recently made no attempt to hide his public relationship through various broadcasts and YouTube content.

In March, he directly revealed on the YouTube channel 'Gongbu Wang Jjincheonjae' that he had a girlfriend, and later said on a broadcast that they were dating seriously with marriage in mind. He also expressed his affection for his partner, saying, "I want us to date beautifully and achieve a good outcome."

Meanwhile, Geuri is the son of broadcaster Kim Gu-ra and continues to work as a rapper and television personality.

tokkig@sportschosun.com