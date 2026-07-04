Choi Kang-rok’s Tearful Life Story... First-Ever On-Air Confession: "I Almost Cut Ties With the World and Became a Monk" ('Nolleocoaster')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Choi Kang-rok reveals that he once almost became a monk.

On tomorrow's episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'Nolleocoaster,' Noh Hong-chul, Choi Kang-rok, Ko Kyung-pyo, and Pani Bottle will visit a theme park in Germany after Spain and create unforgettable and unusual memories.

Germany, the members' second travel destination, is said to be the country with the most amusement parks in Europe. It is drawing attention because it offers not only attractions that hold the world's No. 1 title, but also a wide range of amusement parks, including experiential theme parks with unique concepts.

The first amusement park they visit in Germany is one that is not well known in Korea, and it is expected to deliver a surprising twist. In particular, Noh Hong-chul reportedly received the recommendation directly from a local resident, raising curiosity.

Ko Kyung-pyo is also drawing attention as he is set to share a special moment with a fan who recognized him there. Someone at the amusement park confessed in Korean, "I love you, oppa," to Ko Kyung-pyo. Interest is growing in the one-on-one fan meeting between Ko Kyung-pyo and the fan in the middle of Germany.

Meanwhile, the trip to the amusement parks also leads to candid life talks among the members, who have grown even closer. Unlike at the beginning, when they were still awkward with one another, Choi Kang-rok, who has completely opened up to the others, surprises Noh Hong-chul, Ko Kyung-pyo, and Pani Bottle with a shocking confession: "I almost became a monk." Viewers are now curious about the story behind how he nearly cut ties with the world, and about the tearful life story he is about to share.

Noh Hong-chul and Choi Kang-rok also reveal something about Ko Kyung-pyo's bare skin that they saw with their own eyes while traveling, but could hardly believe. Ko Kyung-pyo has long drawn attention from the older members by sticking to his own unusual shower philosophy. All eyes are now on the secret hidden in the skin of Ko Kyung-pyo, the self-proclaimed champion of "no shower."

The candid conversation among Noh Hong-chul, Choi Kang-rok, Ko Kyung-pyo, and Pani Bottle, unfolding in Germany, the home of eccentrics, will air on MBC's 'Nolleocoaster' tomorrow at 9:10 p.m.