Kim Dong-wan, amid controversy over 'supporting prostitution and cheering on an assailant,' makes bombshell confession that he will go on without an agency [Full Statement]

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Kim Dong-wan, a member of the group Shinhwa and an actor, has said he will continue his activities without an agency.

On the 4th, Kim Dong-wan wrote on his personal account, "I have finally decided to go on without an agency," adding, "After thinking it over in many ways, I concluded that continuing my activities without an agency, as I do now, is the direction that suits me best. Thank you."

As a result, Kim Dong-wan is expected to continue his individual activities without signing an exclusive contract.

This year, Kim Dong-wan has been at the center of several headlines and controversies over his social networking service activity. In February, he posted his views on prostitution issues, drawing criticism that he was defending the legalization of prostitution. As the backlash grew, he temporarily closed his social networking service account.

Then in March, he posted public support for broadcaster MC Dingdong, who sparked outrage after assaulting a female guest during a live internet broadcast. As criticism spread, he deleted the post.

After the controversy continued, Kim Dong-wan announced last month that he would change how he managed his personal social networking service accounts. At the time, he said his agency would take over the management of his Instagram and Threads accounts, effectively signaling that he would refrain from personal social networking service activity.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

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