Shiho Yano Celebrates Birthday With Daughter Choo Sarang and Friends, Without Choo Sung-hoon: "I’m So Happy"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Shiho Yano, the wife of Choo Sung-hoon and a top Japanese model, expressed her gratitude to her family, friends, and fans on her birthday.

On the 4th, Yano posted several photos from her birthday party along with a long message on her account.

She began by saying, "I was so happy to celebrate another birthday recently, surrounded by my dear friends."

She continued, "Life has joyful moments and difficult ones, but I truly feel that the reason I can live each day peacefully and happily now is thanks to the love and support of my family, friends, and all the fans who always cheer me on."

Yano also shared her hopes for the future. She said, "In my 50s, I want to connect with more people through my passion for wellness, which brings comfort, joy, and strength to my daily life."

She added, "I look forward to sharing many more sincere and happy moments with all of you. I am deeply grateful to everyone who always supports me. Thank you, always."

The photos released along with the post showed Yano celebrating her birthday at the party venue. Her daughter Choo Sarang and longtime friends gathered together to celebrate, and Yano’s bright smile as she blew out the candles in front of the cake clearly showed her happiness. Surrounded by loved ones and spending a warm time together, she brought smiles to those who saw the photos as well.

Meanwhile, Yano married former mixed martial arts fighter and broadcaster Choo Sung-hoon in 2009, and they have a daughter, Choo Sarang. The three gained much love through KBS2’s "The Return of Superman," and they continue to receive steady support as they share glimpses of their family life on social media.