"It's Tough Being Outnumbered 2-to-1"... Gong Yoo Breaks Into a Sweat with Kim Go-eun and Yoo In-na, Showing Real-Life 'Goblin' Chemistry

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] tvN's 20th anniversary special, "Goblin 10th Anniversary Travel," stirred nostalgia from its very first episode by capturing a special memory trip of the "Goblin" cast, who reunited after 10 years.

In the first episode of "Together, Brilliantly Divine - Goblin 10th Anniversary Trip" (directed by Hwang Da-won, hereinafter "Goblin 10th Anniversary Travel"), which aired on Saturday the 4th, Gong Yoo, Lee Dong-wook, Kim Go-eun, and Yoo In-na set off on a memory-filled trip to Gangneung to mark the 10th anniversary of the broadcast of the drama "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" (hereinafter "Goblin"), which sparked a global sensation. From Gong Yoo, the "power J" who led the anniversary trip, to Lee Dong-wook, the sweet-on-the-inside type with a cold exterior, Kim Go-eun, who is the very image of Eun-tak, and Yoo In-na, whose quirky charm makes her even more lovable, the four reunited with their unchanged chemistry and immediately drew viewers in.

The opening scene showed the four actors reuniting in the world of "Goblin" for the first time in 10 years. Gong Yoo and Kim Go-eun, who played Goblin Kim Shin and his fated bride Ji Eun-tak, along with Lee Dong-wook and Yoo In-na, who portrayed the Netherworld Emissary and Sunny, reflected on the past decade in interviews and shared their thoughts on the anniversary. Gong Yoo especially said, "The drama 'Goblin' is a work that many people think of again every winter," adding, "For me, 'Goblin' is the most brilliant winter."

Although 10 years have passed, the chemistry among the four actors remains intact. Gong Yoo and Kim Go-eun, who live in the same neighborhood, have stayed close, along with the others, often meeting up on a whim. Lee Dong-wook, in particular, revealed the behind-the-scenes story of how this anniversary trip came together, saying, "Last year, when Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun and I met, we talked about how next year would be the 10th anniversary and that it would be nice to do something together."

Before the trip, Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun and Yoo In-na held a pre-meeting and immediately showed off chemistry like real-life siblings. The youngest, Kim Go-eun, acted cute and said, "It feels so good to be here. I was born to be the youngest," while Gong Yoo, surrounded by his two younger co-stars, laughed and complained, "It's tough being outnumbered 2-to-1." Unlike Gong Yoo, who carefully mapped out the trip, Kim Go-eun and Yoo In-na, full of mischief, seemed determined to tease him, hinting at a chaotic and fun journey ahead.

The laughter did not stop on the day of the trip either. Gong Yoo showed his "power J" side by preparing ingredients and even hangover soup in advance, while Yoo In-na proved herself to be a capable homemaker by bringing chopped green onions and various seasonings. She also transformed into "MC Sunny," showing off her variety-show instincts. As they headed toward what has now become a familiar destination, the "Goblin filming locations," memories began to bloom. After Kim Go-eun passed through a tunnel on the road, she listened to the drama's signature OST and recalled the iconic "green onion runway" scene. Gong Yoo said, "She was really pretty back then, but I didn't know she was pretty at the time. It feels like that moment is repeating itself." Yoo In-na agreed, adding, "Actually, this is still the prettiest time," leaving a lingering impression.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com