Young-suk, Battling Thyroid Cancer, Shares Sad Update: "I Just Wish There Were No Pain When I Speak"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Young-suk from 'I'm Solo' Season 28 shared a heartbreaking update after thyroid cancer surgery.

On the 5th, Young-suk said, "My voice never came back after I developed vocal cord nodules from a cold last December. I had been in pain for such a long time that I was told to go to a major hospital. When I did, they asked me whether I had received voice therapy after my thyroid surgery. It was so stiff, as if it had adhered to my skin, and it really hurt when they loosened it."

Young-suk added, "I was so, so happy when my voice came back the day after my thyroid surgery, but from that point on, I think I spoke without putting any force into it. So my vocal cords gradually became weaker." She continued, "I don't think I'll be able to sing anymore. I just wish there were no pain when I speak," drawing sympathy from readers.

She also stressed, "For those who have had thyroid surgery like me, or surgery around the neck, please make sure to go to the hospital and get voice therapy."

During her introduction on 'I'm Solo,' Young-suk from Season 28 revealed that cancer had been found in three places. As concern over her health grew, she later addressed the issue in a live broadcast after the show ended. "It's actually hard for me to talk about this in front of people who have truly gone through cancer," she said. "My cervical cancer diagnosis came from a stage of cervical dysplasia, but because the diagnosis was made that way, it was classified as cancer. My thyroid tumor was also very small, and the hospital suggested monitoring it, but I felt uneasy and had it removed through surgery."

wjlee@sportschosun.com