Lee Joon Reveals Past Romance: "When My Girlfriend Talked About Marriage Plans, It Felt Like My Heart Was Being Squeezed" ('Love War')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Lee Joon on 'Love War' brings up an ex-girlfriend.

In Episode 3 of JTBC's variety show 'Love War,' which airs today (the 7th), viewers will see Kim Hee-chul (Heechul) unexpectedly getting a reality check through the third client couple, the 'working holiday couple.'

Heechul is shocked after seeing himself in the image of a boyfriend who cannot empathize with his girlfriend and is described as '100% T.' He says, "My boyfriend is just like me," and then adds, "I should reflect on myself," as he looks back on his past behavior one by one, drawing laughs.

Lee Joon also catches attention as he recalls a past relationship while watching the 'working holiday couple.' He candidly shares his experience, saying, "I had a girlfriend who wanted to get married. Every time she talked about marriage plans, it felt like my heart was slowly being squeezed."

Meanwhile, Lee Hyori is set to step in alone as the negotiation diplomat on the boyfriend's side, drawing attention. As the boyfriend confesses his fan devotion, saying, "Lee Hyori is my favorite celebrity," the girlfriend, who resembles Kim Yoo-jung, explodes with jealousy. Her sharp laser-like glare even puts the legendary Lee Hyori on high alert.

When the girlfriend's habit of making video calls at all hours is revealed, Lee Hyori is stunned and fires back, saying, "Everyone needs their own personal time." Heechul also shakes his head at her video-call obsession, saying, "It's like an idol video-call fansign schedule." In the end, Seo Jang-hoon, who had been on the girlfriend's side, reportedly comforts the boyfriend by saying, "I'll apologize."

The story of the 'working holiday couple,' which has tossed the negotiation diplomats back and forth with a plot twist worthy of a drama, will be revealed in the full broadcast of 'Love War.'

jyn2011@sportschosun.com