Jeon Won-joo Reveals a Safe Hidden Under Her Bed, Even Kept From Her Son... Piles of Cash Envelopes: "I Can't Trust Anyone"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actress Jeon Won-joo revealed a safe hidden under her bed that she had even kept from her son.

On the 7th, a video titled "Jeon Won-joo's Home Cleanup, Part 2!" was uploaded to Jeon Won-joo's YouTube channel.

When the production team suggested cleaning up the master bedroom, Jeon Won-joo worried, "We can't clean the master bedroom. There are too many secrets. If we clean it up, won't someone take my money?" The crew tried to reassure her, saying, "If we find money, we'll give it all to you," but Jeon Won-joo remained suspicious. "I can't trust them. There are too many important things in the master bedroom, so even my son and daughter-in-law can't go in," she said.

After finally persuading Jeon Won-joo, the crew entered her master bedroom with her daughter-in-law. The room was packed with old belongings, and even the bedding had developed mold. When the crew suggested throwing the bedding away, Jeon Won-joo stopped them, saying, "There's something important underneath. That's why we can't throw it out." The crew joked, "Is there money in there?" But beneath the bedding, there really were piles of cash envelopes. Surprised, the crew said, "So that's why you covered it up," and added, "After filming today, please go straight to the bank and deposit it."

When her son arrived during the cleanup, the crew suggested, "You don't know the secret of this bed, do you? Why don't you open it up?" Seeing the cash envelopes under the bed for the first time, Jeon Won-joo's son was shocked and said, "This has become a safe. Mother, really." He then asked her, "What on earth did you stuff under the bed frame?" As Jeon Won-joo played innocent, the crew laughed and asked, "Are you going to pretend not to know even to your son?" Jeon Won-joo replied, "I laid out my savings, so what am I supposed to do if I tell him?"

Jeon Won-joo kept even her son from touching the envelopes and sorted through the cash herself, giving the crew 50,000 won each as pocket money. The crew marveled, "You spend money so freely after your surgery," and Jeon Won-joo said, "I should at least give them transportation money. And I'll buy them a meal."

wjlee@sportschosun.com