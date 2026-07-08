Kim Sook, Who Quit Smoking 20 Years Ago, Gets Nervous at a Smoking Cafe in Japan: "I Quit After So Much Effort, So I Might Start Again"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Kim Sook visited a smoking cafe during her trip to Japan.

On the 6th, a video titled "You Can't Resist This! Tokyo locals handpicked only the best local restaurants! Advanced local food tour study (ft. Park Eun-hye, Lee Guk-joo, Yoo Jae-yoon)" was uploaded to Kim Sook's YouTube channel.

Kim Sook traveled to Tokyo with Park Eun-hye. After meeting Lee Guk-joo and then Yoo Jae-yoon, the Japan-based guide, Kim walked through the backstreets of Tokyo following Yoo's lead.

Yoo Jae-yoon took Kim Sook to a traditional cafe with a nostalgic Japanese feel. But in front of the cafe, Yoo said, "I made a big mistake. They said smoking is allowed inside," revealing that the cafe permitted smoking.

Kim Sook laughed and said, "Let's go somewhere I can smoke after a long time," adding, "But we have to be careful. I quit after a lot of effort, so if I go in, I might start smoking again."

However, as soon as they stepped inside, the smell of cigarettes filled the air. Kim Sook complained, "Are they intentionally smoking in here? The cigarette smell is so strong that I don't think I can stay. The atmosphere is great, but my eyes sting so much I can't sit here." As Park Eun-hye also kept coughing in discomfort, the three eventually went outside.

Kim Sook said, "Wasn't the atmosphere inside really nice?" and Park Eun-hye also remarked, "It's so nice that I'd want to sit there holding my breath."

But Park Eun-hye kept coughing, and Kim Sook also said, "My eyes sting so much. It feels like I smoked." Kim then added, "I've really grown distant from cigarettes. My throat and eyes sting too much," before heading to another cafe.

wjlee@sportschosun.com