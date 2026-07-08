"Choi Min-soo Got Angry Because the Staff Hadn't Eaten... He Said Filming Wouldn't Resume Until Everyone Finished" Praise Story Shared

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] A heartwarming story about actor Choi Min-soo has been shared.

A netizen identified as A, who said he had worked as an entertainment camera director, shared an episode from a shoot with Choi Min-soo on SNS on the 6th. A, who had gone to Choi Min-soo's home to prepare for filming, said, "I went early in the morning and was setting up the camera when Mr. Choi Min-soo asked me if I had eaten. I just said, 'No, I haven't,' and that sparked a huge incident." He added, "Suddenly, his expression changed completely and he started looking for the Producer/Director. He scolded the PD, saying, 'Didn't I tell you to feed the staff before making them work? Why are you eating a sandwich by yourself?' He was furious."

A said, "Then he told me to sit at the table. When I sat down, my meal was already prepared. It came out together with the meal Mr. Choi Min-soo was going to eat. He said filming would not resume until everyone finished eating." He continued, "But I was the youngest staff member at the time. With nearly 30 staff members watching, how could I possibly eat comfortably? I tried to finish quickly and get up, but he said, 'Eat at my pace.' So, in front of everyone, I matched his eating speed and finished my meal. I was grateful, but it was really overwhelming."

A then said, "I had heard that he takes good care of the youngest staff members, but it felt different once I experienced it myself." He added, "It was truly impressive that the highest-ranking person on set looked after the youngest person at the very bottom first," expressing his gratitude to Choi Min-soo.

Another netizen, B, also left a reply, saying, "During the Running Man shoot, actor Choi Min-soo told me, 'You should play in the pool too.'" The comment highlighted another warm side of Choi Min-soo.

Meanwhile, actor Choi Min-soo is married to former Miss Korea June Elizabeth Kang, and the couple has two sons.

wjlee@sportschosun.com