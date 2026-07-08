Nam Kyung-ju Faces First Trial Today on Charges of Raping Female Student; Denies Allegations as Court Battle Looms

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Musical actor Nam Kyung-ju will appear in court on charges of sexually assaulting a female student.

A full-scale battle over the truth is expected to begin between Nam Kyung-ju, who denies the allegations outright, and the female student who claims to be a victim.

The Criminal Division 13 of the Seoul Central District Court will hold the first hearing in Nam Kyung-ju's case on charges of sexual intercourse with a person under supervision and protection on the 8th.

Nam is accused of attempting to rape a female student, identified as A, whom he had been mentoring, in Seocho District, Seoul, last year. During the police investigation, he reportedly strongly denied the allegations.

However, after reviewing the victim's statement and the circumstances at the time, police concluded that the charges were substantiated and sent the case to prosecutors.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office's Women and Children Crime Investigation Division 2 later indicted Nam in May without detention on charges of sexual intercourse with a person under supervision and protection.

The charge applies when a person in a protective or supervisory relationship uses their position or influence to exert coercion.

The key issues in this trial are expected to be the relationship between the two, whether coercion was used, and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Before the trial, Nam's side requested criminal mediation from prosecutors, but mediation reportedly fell through after A said she had no intention of reaching a settlement.

The first hearing had originally been scheduled for last month, but it was postponed to today after Nam's side requested a change of date. His legal team is also said to have been restructured in the process.

Born in 1963, Nam Kyung-ju is a first-generation actor who has long represented Korea's musical theater scene. Since making his debut in 1985 with Porgy and Bess, he has won public affection through performances in numerous productions, including Guys and Dolls, Les Misérables, Grease, 42nd Street, The Three Musketeers, Seopyeonje, and Something Rotten!

Nam had remained active on stage until the allegations became public, but he has since halted his career after his last performance in the musical The Show! Silla-Gyeongju last year. Following the controversy, he was also removed from his position as an associate professor in the performing arts department. He is currently without an agency, has not issued any formal statement, and has deleted his existing social media accounts.

narusi@sportschosun.com