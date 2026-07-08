Heechul Suddenly Apologizes, Saying "I'm Sorry to My Exes" ... Self-Reflects While Watching a "100% T" Boyfriend on 'Love War'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Singer Kim Hee-chul (Heechul) publicly apologized to his ex-girlfriends after being reminded of his past dating style while watching a relationship program.

On the JTBC variety show 'Love War,' which aired on the 7th, the conflict of a so-called working-holiday couple in a long-distance relationship was introduced as the third case brought in for negotiation.

In the VCR segment that day, the girlfriend, who strongly leaned toward the F side of the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI), and her T-type boyfriend showed a stark difference in how they responded.

The girlfriend opened up about her worries and wanted empathy, but her boyfriend only gave practical answers. In the end, she said, "I'm 100% F on MBTI. Hearing answers like that makes me feel so hurt. I can't help but say, 'T-bap C-ya,'" expressing her frustration.

Heechul, watching the video, had an unexpected reaction.

He burst out laughing and said, "Our fans say 'T-bap C-ya' to me all the time," before adding, "The boyfriend is so much like me."

Heechul then looked serious and said, "I reflect on myself." Not missing the moment, Lee Hyori joked, "Apologize to your former girlfriends."

Heechul immediately stood up, bowed deeply, and publicly said, "I'm sorry to my ex-girlfriends," sending the studio into laughter.

Heechul's candid self-reflection and the unexpected 'mirror therapy' moment drew loud laughter from the cast and gave viewers a cheerful laugh as well.

narusi@sportschosun.com