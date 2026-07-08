91-Year-Old Shin Goo Still Loves Drinking Despite Pacemaker Implant: "Free Alcohol Tastes the Best"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Actor Shin Goo made his juniors laugh with his unchanged wit and love of alcohol, even at the age of 91.

Even after undergoing surgery to have an artificial pacemaker implanted due to heart failure, he has continued to appear on stage and showed off the presence of a true veteran with his trademark humor.

At the end of the YouTube channel "Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup," which was released on the 6th, a preview for the next episode was unveiled. That day, Shin Goo, Jo Dal-hwan, and Lee Sang-yoon, who appear in the play "The Merchant of Venice," joined Shin Dong-yup for drinks.

When Shin Dong-yup asked Shin Goo's age, Jo Dal-hwan introduced him by saying, "He had his 90th birthday celebration last year." Born in 1936, Shin Goo is 91 this year.

Jo Dal-hwan also revealed Shin Goo's exceptional love of alcohol. He said, "When I asked, 'Do you like having a drink the most?' he replied, 'That doesn't matter. I'm happiest when I open the door and walk into a bar.'"

He added Shin Goo's remark, "I'm so sad when I leave the bar," drawing laughter from everyone on set.

Shin Dong-yup joked, "Free alcohol tastes the best," and Shin Goo immediately agreed, saying, "That's right," which sent everyone into laughter.

While drinking beer, Shin Goo also gave his signature blunt reply to Shin Dong-yup's question, "Tastes good, right?" by saying, "It's refreshing because it's hot."

When Shin Dong-yup mentioned Shin Goo's famous catchphrase, saying, "'Do you guys even know what crab tastes like?' was a huge hit," Shin Goo quickly fired back, "Do you guys even know Shin Dong-yup?" showing that his variety-show instincts are still sharp.

The preview also showed Shin Goo continuing the night with the younger actors for a second round. With the caption, "Following this momentum, a second round?" the scene of Shin Goo raising a beer glass for a toast heightened anticipation for the full episode.

Behind his cheerful image, his sense of responsibility toward the stage remains strong. In 2022, Shin Goo went to the hospital after feeling unwell during a performance and was diagnosed with heart failure. He later underwent surgery to receive an artificial pacemaker. Since then, he has returned to the film "Hi-Five" and the stage, continuing his active career.

Meanwhile, the play "The Merchant of Venice," starring Shin Goo, Jo Dal-hwan, and Lee Sang-yoon, will run at the Haeoreum Theater at the National Theater of Korea from the 8th through Aug. 9.

narusi@sportschosun.com