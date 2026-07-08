Yoon Eun-hye Traveled All the Way to Italy for a Wedding... Was She This Close with Arden Cho from 'KPop Demon Hunters'?

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Actress Yoon Eun-hye traveled to Italy for the wedding of her longtime close friend, actress Arden Cho. The special ceremony, where the bride and groom as well as the guests wore hanbok, drew attention after photos from the scene were revealed.

On the 7th, a video titled "I Came to Italy for a 3-Day Wedding. Here Comes the Queen" was uploaded to Yoon Eun-hye's YouTube channel. The video showed Yoon Eun-hye traveling to Florence, Italy, to attend Arden Cho's wedding. After a long flight, she arrived in the city and prepared for the ceremony while enjoying the beautiful scenery.

The dress code for the first day of the wedding was hanbok. Yoon Eun-hye appeared in an elegant hanbok, and the production team added the caption, "Here comes the queen." Her look, which recalled Shin Chae-kyung from the drama "Princess Hours," naturally drew the attention of local guests as well. While touring the historic hotel, Yoon Eun-hye exclaimed, "It feels like I’m in a Western palace. It really feels like I’ve gone back to the Joseon era." She added, "I think Arden Cho prepared everything to match the hanbok atmosphere," expressing satisfaction with the wedding concept. In particular, the ceremony featured not only the bride and groom but also the guests wearing hanbok, and it continued with a paebaek ritual, creating a unique scene that recreated Korean traditional culture in Italy.

Later in the video, Arden Cho appeared in a wedding dress. Yoon Eun-hye sincerely congratulated her close friend on her marriage and spent a happy time together, taking commemorative photos.

Their friendship also drew renewed attention. Yoon Eun-hye and Arden Cho are widely known in the entertainment industry as close friends who often dine and travel together and spend Christmas and year-end holidays together. Arden Cho has appeared several times in Yoon Eun-hye's vlogs, and they were also seen watching Son Heung-min's match together.

Meanwhile, Arden Cho recently won global praise for voicing the English version of the lead character Rumi in Netflix's animated film "KPop Demon Hunters."

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com