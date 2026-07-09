'I'm Solo' Season 18's Young-ho Appears on KDCA YouTube Channel, Sparking Surprise Over Possible Career Change

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Young-ho, a cast member from ENA and SBS Plus's 'I'm Solo' Season 18, has drawn attention after appearing on the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA)'s official YouTube channel.

A recent video on the YouTube channel 'KDCA Not_found TV' released the 'Hwa-young's Growth Diary' series, a piece of content that delivers health information for teenagers in an easy and entertaining way. In the video, Young-ho appeared as a physical education teacher and played the role with ease.

In the video, Young-ho appears as a warm and popular gym teacher who is well liked by students.

After finding a student named Hwa-young, who could not stop crying and sneezing because of a pollen allergy, he first checked on her condition by asking, "What's wrong with your face?" He then handed her a drink and kindly suggested that she rest in the infirmary if she was not feeling well.

When her symptoms continued, he carefully told her, "Don't force yourself to endure it. Go to the school nurse and get an antihistamine prescription," and made sure she went to the infirmary with a friend. In another episode, he also acted as a safety guardian by stopping a student who wanted to go ahead with a dodgeball performance evaluation in the scorching heat.

Young-ho also stressed the importance of hydration, telling a student who wanted to keep exercising without drinking water, "You need to drink plenty of water." He firmly added, "If you don't drink water, you won't get any bonus points," putting health first.

When a student complained of dizziness and a headache, he immediately stopped the exercise and moved the student into the shade. He then explained the symptoms and prevention of heat-related illness, adding, "Rest today and take the evaluation another time," which further highlighted his warm-hearted side.

Following Young-ho's surprise appearance, viewers reacted with comments such as, "He really suits the role of a gym teacher," "I thought it was a drama because I didn't realize it was a KDCA video," and "It's heartwarming to see him taking care of the students."

Meanwhile, Young-ho first became known to viewers through Season 18 of 'I'm Solo,' which aired in 2023, and later appeared on 'I Am SOLO: Love Forever,' where he shared an update on his life and drew attention once again.

Jo Min-jung, Sportschosun