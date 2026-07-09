Did Their Daughter Take the Photo? Ki Sung-yueng and Han Hye-jin Share Heartwarming Family Shots by the Sea in Pohang

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Footballer Ki Sung-yueng showed off his warm family affection by sharing summer travel photos with his wife Han Hye-jin and their daughter.

On the 8th, Ki Sung-yueng posted several photos on his social media account along with the message, "Summer has arrived! The sea in Pohang is beautiful. Please come visit Pohang a lot in the summer ^^"

The released photos showed Ki Sung-yueng spending a relaxed time with his family against the backdrop of the sea in Pohang. In the first photo, his daughter is seen hugging him tightly, drawing attention with the affectionate moment. Ki Sung-yueng also held his daughter in his arms and smiled brightly, completing a heartwarming father-daughter scene.

Another photo showed him posing with his wife, Han Hye-jin. Against the sunset-lit sea, the couple struck a V pose and gave off the same loving, newlywed-like chemistry they have always been known for. The open sea in Pohang and the beautiful sunset scenery added an even more romantic mood.

Fans who saw the photos responded with comments such as, "It is healing just to look at," "The family looks truly happy," "Han Hye-jin and Ki Sung-yueng are still so sweet," and "Now I want to travel to Pohang."

Meanwhile, Ki Sung-yueng and actress Han Hye-jin married in 2013 and have one daughter. Han Hye-jin recently launched her own YouTube channel and has begun connecting with the public in a new way.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com