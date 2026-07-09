"I'm Solo" Season 32 Sang-cheol Says, "My Final Couple Match Had Great Physical Compatibility" — Risqué Fortune Reading Leaves Ok-soon Stunned

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Sang-cheol from "I'm Solo" Season 32 created an unexpected atmosphere by revealing a fortune reading that seemed to point to Ok-soon.

In the episode of SBS Plus and ENA's "I'm Solo" that aired on the 8th, the cast members gathered at their lodging after their random dates and talked together.

That day, Ok-soon returned to the lodging looking exhausted after spending the entire day on a date with Sang-cheol. After resting briefly, she joined the shared living room, where Sang-cheol was talking about the date with the other male cast members.

The conversation naturally turned to fortune telling.

Sang-cheol said, "I was curious, so I got a fortune reading before appearing on 'I'm Solo.'" He added, "I was told that on March 24, the selection day, a woman with a prominent forehead would choose me. I was also told that I would end up marrying that person."

The cast members immediately looked at Ok-soon. The reading seemed to match her unusually prominent forehead line, and Gwangsu burst out laughing when he heard it.

But Sang-cheol's story did not end there.

He went on to say, "They also said our physical compatibility would be excellent. They said married life would be really enjoyable." An awkward silence then fell over the living room.

With the conversation suddenly turning to physical compatibility, the cast members did not know how to react right away. Kyung-soo and Young-ja tried to lighten the mood by clinking glasses and laughing it off.

Defconn, who was watching, also could not hide his awkward expression and said, "He should have stopped at the forehead part," drawing laughter.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com