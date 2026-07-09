[Interview 3] MONSTA X's Kihyun: "I cried within 10 seconds on the music video set, and the director was worried"

[Sportschosun, Baek Ji-eun] MONSTA X member Kihyun is beginning a new challenge.

Kihyun will release his second solo mini album, "Borderline," at 6 p.m. on the 7th. The album follows "Voyager" and "Youth," which opened a new chapter for his youth rock sound, and marks his first release in three years and nine months. The "traveler" concept he has maintained in his previous work continues here, but attention is focused on how Kihyun will answer by carving out his own path beyond the road laid out for him.

The title track, "So Good," carries a message about the freedom that comes when you trust your own choice and move forward amid countless voices around you that demand a single right answer. Its gradually building guitar sound, Kihyun's delicate vocals, and explosive high notes come together to captivate listeners.

"With one day left before the deadline, I chose 'So Good' as the title track. I was confused because I was hearing so many different opinions, and the song itself was difficult, so I kept overthinking it. But I had this feeling that the things that kept bothering me and wouldn't leave my mind would someday become mine, and I think that feeling was reflected in the song as well."

One notable change is that Kihyun, who had been credited on the album in the previous release, boldly stepped away from songwriting this time.

"We don't include a song in the album just because a member wrote it. We do blind tests and speak honestly, which can be hurtful, but I don't think members should be given special treatment. For this album too, I thought it would be better to leave it out if I couldn't fully convey what I wanted to say, or if the quality of my work would actually be a minus for the album. I thought a professional could express the message better through me as a medium, so I focused on that."

He also took on a new challenge in the music video. He trained at an action school, learning wire action, tumbling, and fight scenes, and also tried tear-jerking acting.

"We filmed the music video in Gunsan, and it rained, so the action scenes were harder than expected because of the mud. I also had to act while crying. I even prepared tear sticks in case I couldn't cry right away, but tears came out in 10 seconds. Kneeling alone on a vast plain, I suddenly started crying when I thought, 'I'm alone. Why do I keep getting left behind?' The director was worried something might be wrong."

Kihyun plans to focus on music activities. He will continue connecting with fans both as a solo artist, through his solo album promotions and festivals, and as part of the full MONSTA X lineup, with group schedules already confirmed through next year.

"Festivals are exciting because even people who aren't fans all come together, jump around, and breathe with the music. Among our members, the youngest, I.M, was the only one who had done a solo concert, so I asked him a lot of questions, and he said it felt very different. That's why I want to try a solo concert within the next year or two. The sense of accomplishment after a challenge is so great that I want to keep taking on new challenges."

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com, photo provided by Starship Entertainment