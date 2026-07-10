"A First-Birthday Party Like a Wedding"... Lady Jane Heads to The Shilla Hotel's Yeongbin-gwan "For the Twins"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Lady Jane threw a lavish first-birthday party for her twin daughters at The Shilla Hotel in Seoul, in an event that rivaled a wedding in scale.

On the 9th, Lady Jane uploaded a video to her YouTube channel titled, "The first-birthday party was almost like a war... The twins even picked the same item at their doljabi?!"

In the video, Lady Jane and her husband expressed their emotions, saying, "Finally, it's Ujubyul's first-birthday party. You've really worked so hard for the past year."

She went on to say, "When the children were 100 days old, my husband said, 'We need to book the first-birthday party now,' and I thought he was joking." She added, "But once we started preparing, it turned out to be almost wedding-level."

Lady Jane said it was a small event with only family invited, but she wanted the venue to be special. She explained, "It wasn't a large gathering, just a meal with family, but since we were holding one first-birthday party for two twins, I wanted it to feel meaningful, so I chose a hotel."

She also said the reservation process for Palsun, the Chinese restaurant at The Shilla Hotel, was extremely competitive. Lady Jane noted, "Palsun is so hard to book that people even call it the 'Palsun exam.'" She added, "All hotels open reservations at 9 a.m. on the first day, two months in advance, and you have to keep clicking on the website to get a booking."

Her husband also laughed as he recalled the situation, saying, "My wife even made me practice clicking the day before."

Lady Jane remembered how urgent the reservation battle had been, saying, "If we had failed to book Palsun, we wouldn't have been able to hold the party at all. Most of the other hotels were already fully booked."

Fortunately, the couple secured the date they wanted on the twins' birthday, and Lady Jane smiled in relief, saying, "What would we have done if we hadn't gotten it?"

She also explained why she chose a hotel for the first-birthday celebration. Lady Jane said, "These days, instead of taking first-birthday photos separately in a studio, many people do everything at a hotel at once, including snap photos, the doljabi, and the meal." She added, "Once the venue is booked, half the work is done. After that, we prepared the snap photos, hanbok, dresses, and the first-birthday table."

On the day of the event, the family held an outdoor photo shoot at The Shilla Hotel's Yeongbin-gwan before continuing the first-birthday celebration in front of a lavishly decorated table.

The biggest moment of attention came during the doljabi, when Lady Jane's twin daughters both chose microphones, surprising their family. The sight of the two children picking the same item at the same time filled the venue with laughter and applause.

shyun@sportschosun.com