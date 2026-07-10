KARA's Nicole Becomes RESCENE's Sixth Member... A Generational Collaboration on "Pretty Girl"

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] The "Pretty Girl" of the second and fifth generations came together.

RESCENE and KARA's Nicole Jung took the stage for a generational collaboration. On the 9th, RESCENE appeared on Mnet's "M Countdown" and performed the first music show stage for their remake single "Pretty Girl." That day, the members drew attention with outfits that highlighted their individual styles and charming, lovely appeal. In particular, KARA's Nicole Jung, the original artist of "Pretty Girl," made a surprise appearance at the end of the stage, shocking everyone. The meeting between Nicole Jung, a member of the second-generation representative group KARA, and RESCENE, one of the hottest fifth-generation acts, added special meaning as a collaboration stage that bridged generations of a national girl group.

"Pretty Girl" is the title track from KARA's second mini album, released in 2008. RESCENE gave the original song's bright and confident charm a fresh, refreshing twist, showing a new side of the teen pop genre.

Beyond "Pretty Girl," RESCENE is also riding a wave of popularity with "Love Attack," the title track from their first mini album "SCENEDROME," released in August 2024, which even climbed back to No. 1 on Melon's Top 100.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com