Kim Ji-hoon’s daring photo on the 'black hole of the sea' tetrapods sparks fan concern: "It’s dangerous"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Actor Kim Ji-hoon shared photos from his summer vacation, but some fans expressed concern about the safety of the location where the pictures were taken.

On the 8th, Kim posted several photos on his social media with the brief caption, "I’m sunburned."

The released photos showed Kim enjoying a relaxed time by the sea. Wearing a sleeveless top and red shorts, he showed off his toned shoulders and muscular arms, highlighting a body built through exercise. One photo in particular drew attention, as he posed on tetrapods with the ocean in the background.

Fans who saw the photos left comments such as, "Tetrapods are dangerous, so please don’t climb on them," "The photo looks great, but it’s too risky," and "Safety comes first," expressing their concern.

Tetrapods are concrete structures installed to reduce the impact of waves. Their surfaces are slippery, and the gaps between them are deep, making them a frequent site of fall accidents. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries has referred to tetrapods as the "black hole of the sea" and urged people to stay away. In some ports, they are designated as restricted areas, and unauthorized entry can result in a fine of up to 1 million won.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-hoon will appear in the Coupang Play series "It’s Not About an Affair Right Now," which will be released on the 31st. The series is a chain-reaction comedy about an influencer couple who presents itself as a happy family and a doctor couple in the middle of a divorce lawsuit, as they become entangled in unexpected secrets.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com