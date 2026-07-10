Yoojung Ahn, Yoo Byung-jae's Girlfriend, Makes Surprise Announcement: "My Biggest Challenge, Into Which I Put All My Sweat and Money in My 20s"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Influencer Yoojung Ahn, the girlfriend of broadcaster Yoo Byung-jae, has taken on a new challenge by launching a brand under her own name.

On the 10th, Ahn posted a lengthy message on her social media and personally announced the launch of her brand, AFT.

She said, "For the first time, I want to bring into the world a feeling that has quietly built up inside me for a long time, rather than my own name." She added, "This is not just a brand that makes pretty products, but one that reflects my heart, thoughts, tastes, and standards."

She went on to explain why she started the brand, saying, "After running nonstop through my 20s, I wanted to pour the time, passion, and precious money I had built up into values and a direction I truly believe in."

Ahn said, "This brand is my biggest challenge, launched with the time and passion of my 20s, and the life I will continue to live." She added, "It may not be a perfect brand yet, but I am more confident in my sincerity than anyone else."

She also stated, "I will build a brand that is not easily consumed and forgotten, but one people return to even as time passes, and one that does not end with a single purchase but stays long in your daily life and memories."

Meanwhile, Ahn has been publicly dating broadcaster Yoo Byung-jae since 2024.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com