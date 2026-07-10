Namkoong Min Gained 18kg, Worked Out 3 Hours a Day and Ate 7 Meals Daily in Extreme Bulking; Kim Jong-kook Was Also Impressed

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Actor Namkoong Min candidly shared the grueling process of gaining weight for a role, along with the hardships that came with it.

Namkoong Min, who has won three major acting awards, appeared on KBS 2TV's "Problem Child in House" on the 10th.

He is well known for being able to lose or gain weight depending on the project. On the show, Namkoong Min began by saying, "I always read the script, but I think changing my appearance is what really brings out that feeling."

The program then revealed the period when Namkoong Min bulked up, a transformation that even left host Kim Jong-kook speechless. He said that while filming the drama "Black Sun," he worked out for three hours every day for 10 months and ate up to seven meals a day to go from 66 kg to 84 kg, gaining a total of 18 kg. When asked about his diet, he said, "I kept eating only chicken breast, carbohydrates, pork tenderloin, and supplements. After a while, you even lose your appetite for taste."

Namkoong Min also said, "My back muscles tend to grow better than other parts. Even if I just do it roughly, they still grow a lot."

But the extreme bulking process was so painful that he said he even had nightmares about losing muscle and once cried in the shower. After hearing about his transformation, Kim Jong-kook said, "That is really not easy," expressing his admiration.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com