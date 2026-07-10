Yuri Reveals She Bought Her Jeju Island Home Through a Secondhand Deal... Honestly Opens Up About Rent, Down by 9 Million Won

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Yuri of Girls' Generation revealed her life in Jeju Island, where she ended up living after buying her home through a secondhand transaction.

The episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "I Live Alone" aired on the 10th showed Yuri's third year of life in Jeju Island.

Yuri said, "Jeju Island is the first place where I ever lived on my own," as she shared her third year living there. She explained that she chose to live on the island because she "likes yoga and nature, and pursues a slow life."

Yuri's Jeju Island home, which she described as "a space where I can do whatever I want, however I want," was filled with her own paintings and charming items that reflected both the island's atmosphere and her personal taste.

After seeing Yuri's home, Kian84 said, "I think I know the rent. Isn't it around 9 million won?" Yuri replied, "It's much lower than that, but close. It's much, much less," drawing attention.

She also said that all the items visible throughout the house were bought secondhand. "The dining table, sofa, and refrigerator were all bought used," she said, adding, "I even bought the house through a secondhand deal. It's traded as actively as real estate."

Meanwhile, Yuri's morning routine in Jeju Island began with emptying the water from her humidifier. She surprised the Rainbow members by saying, "Because it's right in front of the sea, the humidity is high," and "In summer, I drain the water about three times."

As she continued cleaning, Yuri looked stunned and said, "What am I supposed to do about this?" Spiders, cockroaches, and all kinds of insects were appearing everywhere. Yuri said, "There's nothing I can do," then took a breath, gathered her courage, and solved the problem in her own way.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com