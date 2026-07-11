"It Was the First Time Lee Byung-hun Asked Me for a Favor"... Lee Min-jung Shares Why She Asked Hwang Je-seong to Host Her Daughter's First Birthday Party

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Lee Min-jung revealed an unexpected connection between her husband Lee Byung-hun and comedian Hwang Je-seong. The behind-the-scenes story drew laughs, as Lee Byung-hun, who rarely asks others for favors, made the first move for Hwang Je-seong.

On the 10th, a video titled "Finally, Goddess Lee Min-jung Comes to Visit!! Hwang Je-seong's College Days Revealed Without Holding Back!!" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Hwang Je-seong Starting Today." That day, the two Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) classmates shared memories from their college years and stories about their families in a relaxed conversation.

Lee Min-jung surprised viewers by revealing that her husband Lee Byung-hun was a big fan of Hwang Je-seong. She recalled, "At Seohi's first birthday party, my brother-in-law is not someone who really asks me for favors, but he said, 'I've been watching Hwang Je-seong and he's so funny. Could you call Hwang Je-seong once?'" She added, "He was asking me to request that Hwang Je-seong host the first birthday party."

Lee Min-jung said she was initially surprised by her husband's reaction. "I had almost never seen him bring up someone's name first," she said. "He watched Hwang Je-seong's videos that often. Since he kept watching them at home, I naturally started watching too. Then he said, 'You know him, right? He's your college classmate,' and I thought, 'Oh, it's Je-seong,' and we connected again," she said, drawing laughter.

Hwang Je-seong also looked back on the moment with regret. "I was really grateful, but I happened to have a schedule that day, so I couldn't host the first birthday party," he said. Lee Min-jung nodded and added, "He was busy, so there was nothing he could do."

To ease the disappointment, the two came up with a new idea on the spot. When Hwang Je-seong said, "At this point, we have no choice but to film a tribute video for Lee Byung-hun," the pair burst into laughter while trading impressions of Lee Byung-hun. Hwang Je-seong exclaimed, "This is good. We just came up with content," and Lee Min-jung agreed, saying, "Even something like a scene of him eating ramen would be fun."

At the end of the video, they also promised to support each other's channels. When Lee Min-jung asked Hwang Je-seong to appear on his radio show and YouTube channel, she readily replied, "I'll go on all of them." Hwang Je-seong responded, "If you ever need someone urgently for your channel, I'll appear in your place," showing the close friendship of former college classmates.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com