Kim Nam-gil Reveals He Used to Work as a Fitness Trainer... "I May Be Slim, but I Even Have a License" (Want to Come Eat Ramen?)

[Sportschosun] Actor Kim Nam-gil revealed that he once worked as a fitness trainer.

On the 11th, a video titled "A one-day ramen mukbang trip for talkers whose words are longer than curly noodles | But wait, would you like to come eat ramen?" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Ddeun Ddeun.

In "Want to Come Eat Ramen?", Yoo Jae-suk and Kim Nam-gil, Yoon Kyung-ho, and Ju Ji-hoon, who were named among the "top three most talkative actors in Korea," went on a one-day ramen mukbang trip together.

Before the trip began, the four, who had gathered together for the first time in a while, caught up on each other's recent lives. Seeing Kim Nam-gil, Ju Ji-hoon was surprised and said, "You lost a ton of weight," and Kim Nam-gil joked, "I'm planning to eat ramen like crazy today. I barely ate anything yesterday."

While talking, Kim Nam-gil recalled the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup and unexpectedly revealed a past job. He said, "I watched the Poland match while wrapping up a part-time job. I was closing the gym by myself."

When Yoo Jae-suk asked, "So you were at a gym. Were you a trainer?" Kim Nam-gil replied, "Yes." At the unexpected answer, Ju Ji-hoon, Yoon Kyung-ho, and Yoo Jae-suk all reacted in surprise, saying, "You used to be a trainer?"

When Yoo Jae-suk asked again, "That can't be true. Do you have a license?" Kim Nam-gil laughed and said, "That's right." He then made everyone laugh by adding, "But even back then, I was too small and slim to be a fitness trainer, so I would casually throw out a kick whenever I passed by."

Meanwhile, Kim Nam-gil made his debut in the 1999 drama "School."