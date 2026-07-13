Bae Ki-sung Says, "I Haven't Been Able to Hear for Five Months... This Could Be My Last Stage" as He Opens Up About the Threat of Hearing Loss ('Lovers of Joseon')

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Singer Bae Ki-sung opens up about how he feels as he takes the stage while facing the threat of hearing loss.

In a preview clip for Part 3 of the 5th-anniversary special "Lovers of Joseon Song Contest" from TV CHOSUN's reality-style documentary variety show "Lovers of Joseon," which will air at 10 p.m. on Monday, the 13th, Bae explained, "I have not been able to hear out of my right ear for five months," describing his condition as he remains at risk of losing his hearing. He added calmly, "For five months, I have had ringing in my ears 24 hours a day. In fact, I cannot hear what people on my right side are saying at all."

Bae said, "I keep feeling heavy-hearted because I cannot show my best vocal power or my best condition." At the same time, he opened up, saying, "This stage today may, in a way, be... it probably won't happen, but it might be the last stage where I can sing in front of the senior artists I truly, truly loved." The song that will carry Bae's heartfelt wish into the finals will be revealed in the broadcast.

In a previous episode, Bae, who had already revealed his hearing loss, said, "The doctor told me that if I still cannot hear after six months, I may be diagnosed with a disability." He also drew attention for recovering with various health foods, including frogs and centipedes, together with his wife, Lee Eun-bi.

Bae Ki-sung's candid stage performance will be featured in Part 3 of the 5th-anniversary special "Lovers of Joseon Song Contest" on TV CHOSUN's reality-style documentary variety show "Lovers of Joseon," airing at 10 p.m. on Monday, July 13.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.