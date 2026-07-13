Go Young-wook mentions 'Japanese AV actors' again: "I can't find work in Korea... if it's legally possible"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Go Young-wook, a former member of Roo'ra who was sentenced to prison for a sex crime against a minor, has once again posted a provocative message.

On the 13th, Go Young-wook wrote on his social media account, "It seems hard to find a job in Korea..." and added, "I think I once saw something saying there is a shortage of male AV actors in Japan... if it's legally possible..."

However, he did not specifically say that he plans to enter Japan or appear in adult content, so it has not been confirmed whether the post was a self-deprecating joke or a genuine expression of intent.

Go Young-wook was sentenced to prison in 2013 for sex crimes involving minors and later completed his sentence. He was also required to register his personal information. Since his release, he has remained inactive in broadcasting and other entertainment activities.

After the public disclosure period ended in 2020, he launched YouTube and social media accounts in an attempt to resume activity, but account creation was restricted because of his record of sex crimes against minors.

Go Young-wook, who has been sharing updates through X (formerly Twitter), has also stirred controversy with posts lamenting the difficulties of social life. More recently, he targeted MC Dingdong, who was embroiled in allegations of assaulting a female BJ, writing, "They're so lenient with him, but only with me..." and "What are the standards of this society when even such a lowly person can openly carry on social activities...?" expressing his sense of unfairness.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.