Divorced Ji Yeon-su avoids hugging her son after finishing her part-time job at a beef bone soup restaurant, saying she fears he will remember her by the smell of meat

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] TV personality Ji Yeon-su explained why she deliberately avoids hugging her son, Minsu.

On the 13th, a video titled "Why Ji Yeon-su Cannot Hold Her Son Minsu" was uploaded to Ji Yeon-su's YouTube channel.

Ji Yeon-su spoke about the busy life of a single mother, saying she has raised Minsu on her own while working part-time jobs washing dishes at restaurants, cleaning, working at a side-dish shop, and helping at a wedding shop.

She also shared a painful story. She said she is currently working part-time at a beef bone soup restaurant and tearfully explained, "Right before I come home after work, I call a friend. When I unlock the door and go inside, Minsu runs to hug me. My clothes smell strongly of radish kimchi, cubed radish kimchi, and boiled meat, and the smell is really strong. When I was little, my mother smelled nice, and I was afraid Minsu would remember me by this smell."

She added, "As I come in while talking on the phone, I say, 'Mom is on the phone!' I do that because I worry he might smell the odor on me," and said she tries hard to avoid Minsu, who rushes in happily to hug his mother.

Ji Yeon-su said, "Yesterday, I asked Minsu, 'Do I smell a lot?' and he said, 'No, it's fine.' Of course, Minsu would not like it either. Sometimes I think the smell is unpleasant too," expressing her sadness.

Meanwhile, Ji Yeon-su married Eli, formerly of U-KISS, in 2014 and had a son, Minsu, but the couple divorced in 2020. Ji Yeon-su is now raising her son alone, while Eli recently remarried and drew public attention.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.