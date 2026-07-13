"IU Has a New Boyfriend and Marriage Luck, But Lee Jong-suk Has No Luck in Love" — Shaman Who Predicted Breakup Stuns Again With New Reading

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Cheonsang Seonnyeo, the shaman who predicted the breakup of singer and actress IU and actor Lee Jong-suk, has drawn attention again by interpreting their love and marriage fortunes.

On the 13th, the YouTube channel "Lee Jin-ho" released an interview video titled "Marriage luck in three years... We asked the shaman who predicted the IU-Lee Jong-suk breakup and became a pilgrimage site."

YouTuber Lee Jin-ho asked Cheonsang Seonnyeo, "What kind of reading allowed you to know that IU and Lee Jong-suk would break up?" She replied, "When I looked at their fortunes and energy, they were not the kind of energies that complemented each other. Their energies were too strong, so they seemed likely to clash. Rather than a romantic bond, they felt cautious and distant, like colleagues. The reading showed that their emotional distance had already grown and that their connection had been cut off."

As for the reason behind the breakup, she said, "It could be read from the flow of energy. They are both stars at the very top of their fields. Each has a very strong will and clear personal views. It would have been difficult to adjust to each other, and instead of leaning fully on one another, they seemed destined to endure their loneliness separately. Their personalities, busy schedules, and sense of emptiness appeared to be the causes."

She also hinted, "From around the first half to the middle of last year, their relationship seemed to have entered a phase of wrapping up. The emotional breakup appears to have happened long ago."

In particular, Cheonsang Seonnyeo said IU currently has a new romantic connection, drawing attention. She described the person as someone older than IU, with a stable personality and a solid position in their own field, rather than someone from the entertainment world or a flashy environment. "This person comes across as dependable and someone IU can lean on, someone who can embrace her loneliness," she explained. She also said there is marriage luck for IU in three years.

By contrast, she said Lee Jong-suk has neither marriage luck nor signs of a new romance. Cheonsang Seonnyeo noted, "For the time being, it seems he will focus on his career, projects, and personal activities rather than letting a new relationship deeply enter his life. His marriage fortune is not actively open right now." Meanwhile, IU and Lee Jong-suk confirmed their breakup on the 10th. The two first met as MCs on SBS's "Inkigayo" in 2012 and began publicly dating in 2022, but they have now gone their separate ways.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.